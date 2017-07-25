There are literally just a few hours left until Motorola kicks off its #hellomotoworld event in New York City. And thanks to a generous amount of leaks, we already know that the Lenovo-owned brand will be introducing its newest powerhouse of a handset – the Moto Z2 Force. However, up until now we only had some press renders with which to judge its design.

Thanks to a post from Baidu that surfaced yesterday, this has now changed and we can see the Moto Z2 Force starring in some real-life hands-on pictures. We assume the photos were snapped during the event’s final preparations yesterday, so there’s little doubt about their legitimacy.

The device looks identical to the previously-leaked renders, complete with a dual-camera setup and even thinner profile than its predecessor. Unfortunately, according to rumors, the thinner body of the phone will also mean a significantly smaller battery than that of last year’s Moto Z Force, but we will know whether this is true in just a few hours.

Along with the new handset, Motorola is also expected to announce six new Moto Mods, including a 360-degree camera. These already made their debut a few months back, in Ghana. As to why Motorola decided to announce them there months in advance, we can only guess. If we judge by the background of the new leaked photos, there will also be new style shells at the event, featuring various intricate pictures.

With the event kicking off today, we’re sure to know what all the new additions to the Moto family are, as well as full specs and pricing info. We’re on deck in NYC so be sure to stay tuned because we’ll report them as soon as they’re announced.