Motorola is going to be announcing a ton of new phones soon, if the constant leaks about those devices are any indication. The latest such leaks include an official name for the 2017 version of the Moto X, along with a sales presentation video that revealed some of its hardware specs. Another leaked image, which looks like it comes from that same event, apparently shows all of Motorola’s phones that will be launched for the rest of 2017.

Let's stop calling it "Moto X 2017," eh? pic.twitter.com/dBnUr5n7CU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 13, 2017

First, it looks like the 2017 Moto X will have the official name “Moto X4”, according to a logo that was posted by noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass on his Twitter account.

The brief video, originally posted on a China-based Baidu account and since copied to the Slashleaks YouTube channel, shows that the Moto X4 will have a metal body and what Motorola is calling “3D glass”, which may just mean the glass on the display is curved. The video also claims the phone will have some kind of “smart camera” and “AI integration”, which again is pretty vague and could mean anything. The Moto X4 will have IP68 water and dust resistance, along with always-on voice, support for 3xCA (3x carrier aggregation), and Turbo Charging support for the battery.

The brief video has some audio in the background, and a member of reddit claims that his translation reveals it will have the just announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor inside. The phone will also have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage, a 3,800 mAh battery, a laser autofocus camera and a front-facing fingerprint sensor, again according to this unofficial audio translation.

Finally, @evleaks has posted up another image, apparently from the same internal presentation, that shows all of Motorola’s phones for the rest of 2017. It shows the new Moto C and C Plus budget-friendly phones that have been leaked before. It also shows the Moto E and E Plus, which again have leaked before with the Moto E4 and E4 Plus branding, with the E4 Plus getting a big 5,000 mAh battery.

The slide also shows new versions of the Moto G lineup. Yes, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have already launched, but the slide indicates we will see new Moto GS and Moto GS Plus models that will launch later this year. The Moto GS will have a 5.2-inch Full HD display and will have a full metal case, while the 5.5-inch Moto GS Plus will also have a Full HD display, along with a “dual cam” setup.

The Moto X4 is next, and this slide confirmed it will have a 5.2-inch display (not the 5.5-inch screen as the reddit audio translator claimed). Finally, there’s the new Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Force, both of which will reportedly have the “Z2” branding. The Play model will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display, while the slide shows the Force version will have Motorola’s “ShatterShield” display and support for 1 GHz LTE speeds. Both models will also support the Moto Mods accessories that launched in 2016 with the original Moto Z phones. It’s already been reported that the new Force model will have the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

What do you think of Motorola’s phone lineup for the rest of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!