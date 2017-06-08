After a strong buzz in the rumor mills, Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility finally launched the Moto Z2 Play in India today. The second generation Moto Z Play is thinner and sports a lighter design while offering faster performance and transformative experiences with Moto Mods.

The Moto Z family of smartphones with Moto Mods allows users to instantly transform their smartphones into exactly what they need, when they need it, when paired with Moto Mods. From projecting a 70” screen wherever you are to turning your phone into a camera with 10x optical zoom, the Moto Mods platform offers new ways to extend your smartphone’s capability.

Powered by the newer Snapdragon 626 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, the Moto Z2 Play runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes with improved optics and imaging features this time around.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Moto Experiences (Moto Display, Moto Actions, Moto Voice)

Display: 5.5-inch (13.97 cms) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED | 401ppi | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 | Adreno 506 GPU

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

Internal Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 2TB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 12 MP with Dual LED flash | f/1.7 aperture | Dual autofocus pixel camera | Phase-detection autofocus (PDAF)

Front Camera: 5 MP with Dual LED flash | f/2.2 aperture | Wide-angle lens

Battery: 3,000 mAh | Turbo Charging+

Dimensions: 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 mm

Weight: 145g

Available in two color variants – Lunar Gray and Fine Gold – the Moto Z2 Play is priced at ₹27,999 ($435). It will be available for pre-booking till June 14 June across leading mobile stores and Flipkart with a bunch of pre-booking offers:

hello financing: Pay just ₹2000 and get your phone in easy EMIs with 0 interest

hello armor: Get free moto armor pack with carbon fiber style shell and more

hello mods: Get up to 50% off on select MODs

All customers can also make use of the hello surfing offer that gets you up to 100GB Additional Jio 4G data (limited to 10 recharges till March 31, 2018).

What are your thoughts on Motorola’s new mid-range flagship device? Have you bought into the idea of Moto Mods (and the extra cost associated with them)? Tell us in the comments!