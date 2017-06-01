Along with today’s official reveal of the Moto Z2 Play, Motorola has offered more information on four of its upcoming Moto Mods accessories. The add-ons, which attach to the back of all of the Moto Z phones, were previously revealed at MWC 2017 in February and will go on sale later this summer.

Perhaps the most interesting of the four new Moto Mods is the Moto GamePad (see above), which add dual control sticks, a D-pad, and four tactile action buttons to any Moto Z phone. It will also include its own 1,035 mAh battery that is supposed to offer owners up to eight hours of gaming. It will be priced at $79.99.

Also coming this summer are Moto Style Shells that will add support for wireless charging. The shells will come in a number of styles – Ebony Burl Wood, Grey Herringbone Nylon, Cateye Wood, and Floral Print – and will work with any Qi and PMA wireless charging pads. The shells will be priced at $39.99 each.

Motorola will also launch the JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod speaker this summer. You may remember that in 2016, JBL released the first version of its SoundBoost Moto Mod. This second generation version will come in black, red and blue colors and will over up to 10 hours of high-end audio for any Moto Z phone. It comes with a built-in kickstand and even has a splashproof coating in case some light rain shows up. It will be priced at $79.99.

Finally, the Moto TurboPower Pack charger will add an extra 3,490 mAh battery to the back of any Moto Z phone. It can also charge up to 50 percent of its total capacity in just 20 minutes with its fast charging feature. It will be priced at $79.99.

Motorola has also been trying to assist third-party hardware developers in their efforts to make their own Moto Mods, and are even helping two of those teams with funding to help create and sell those products to the masses. There’s no word yet on when these third-party Moto Mods will go on sale.