Another leak may have showed what the cheapest version of the rumored Motorola Moto Z2 family looks like. The unconfirmed render of the Moto Z2 Play has made its way onto the internet, and it looks very much like its predecessor, the Moto Z Play. Previous leaks may have revealed the two other members of the family, the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force.

See also: Exclusive: Moto Z2 Force revives the headphone port (new renders and video)

It shows that the home button of the Moto Z2 Play has gotten a slight makeover, perhaps to make it look more like the budget-friendly phones, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus.

The render was posted by TechnoBuffalo, via an unnamed but reportedly trusted source. It shows that the home button of the Moto Z2 Play has gotten a slight makeover, perhaps to make it look more like Motorola’s budget-friendly phones, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The render also shows the magnetic locks at the back, which are made to hold the Moto Mods accessories that Motorola introduced for the Moto Z family in 2016.

The article did not reveal any hardware specs for the Moto Z2 Play. The original Moto Z Play has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage, along with a microSD card slot that allows it to add up to 2 TB in additional storage. That phone also has a 16 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera.

The most notable feature for the Moto Z Play is its large 3,510 mAh battery. It allows the phone to have up two days of battery life with a single charge. Since the design of the Moto Z2 Play is almost identical to the original phone, we would expect it to have a big battery as well.

TechnoBuffalo speculates that the date that shows up in the Moto Z2 Play render, June 8, is when the phone may actually be officially revealed. If that’s indeed accurate, it means Motorola may announce the new Moto Z2 phones about a year after it first revealed the original Moto Z family in June 2016.