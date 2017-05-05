A couple of weeks ago, a render of what the Moto Z2 Play from Motorola may look like got leaked to the internet. Now a new report claims to have more information on the upcoming mid-range phone, and how it may differ from the original Moto Z Play.

The report comes from VentureBeat and noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass. He claims, based on seeing some unreleased marketing material, that the Moto Z2 Play will only have a 3,000 mAh battery, which will last up to one day and six hours. That’s far smaller than the Moto Z Play’s 3,510 mAh battery pack which could last over two days with a single charge. This difference is apparently due to cutting down the thickness and weight on the Z2 Play.

Blass also claims that the Moto Z2 Play will have Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. It will keep the 5.5-inch 1080p display from the original, and inside there will reportedly be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor running at 2.2 GHz. It will have 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of on-board storage, a 12 MP rear-camera with dual auto-focus and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It will be released in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colors, according to the report.

We should not have long before Motorola, and its parent company Lenovo, officially announce the new members of the Moto Z family of phones. In the meantime, what do you think of the rumors that the Z2 Play will get a big dip in battery life? Let us know in the comments!