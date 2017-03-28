The Moto X Pure Edition, which launched in the fall of 2015 in the US, is apparently getting close to receiving its update to Android 7.0 Nougat. A new report says that Motorola is sending emails to US owners of the phone inviting them to try a soak test for Nougat.

See also: Reported Moto X 2017 images leaked, showing possible hardware specs

The email, as first reported by Android Police, claims that people who will accept the soak test invitation will be able to provide feedback back to Motorola on the Nougat update via a “private community” and will also be asked to fill out one or more surveys. This email would seem to indicate that the Nougat update is in the final stages of development for the Moto X Pure Edition, so it should be released to the general public in the very near future.

The Moto X Pure Edition was released under another name, the Moto X Style, in other parts of the world back in 2015. A recent report claims that some owners of that phone in Brazil have also been invited recently to try out a Nougat soak test for the phone. With this new email invite to US owners of the Moto X Pure Edition, it seems clear that owners of the phone will soon be able to access all of the new features in Nougat very soon.