If you are a Moto G5 Plus user on Verizon, you should probably read this – if your phone has VoLTE enabled, a software issue won’t let you make emergency calls. There is a fix on its way, but in the meantime, you can turn off “Enhanced 4G LTE Mode” to ensure emergency calling functionality.

Lenovo/Motorola has acknowledged that this is in fact a software glitch and is working on a fix.

However, in the meantime, you can temporarily fix it by turning off VoLTE:

In the application tray, choose the “Settings” application. Scroll down slightly and select the “… More” option. You should see “Wireless & networks” display on the title. Now, choose the “Cellular networks” menu option. Ensure that “Enhanced 4G LTE Mode” is turned off → The slider should be to the left and gray.

As noted by Lenovo/Motorola, with VoLTE off, you won’t be able to use voice and data at the same time, but I personally see it as a small price to pay. After all, you never know when you’ll need to make an emergency call, and you probably don’t want wait till then to fumble through your phone to disable VoLTE.

We will let you know when Lenovo/Motorola releases an update to address this issue!