Motorola recently announced the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, which likely made owners of their predecessors, which were announced this year, a bit upset. Still, that means those who have held out until now can reap the benefits of a cheaper Moto G5 Plus, particularly if they go through B&H.

From now through August 4, you can pick up the 32 GB Moto G5 Plus with 3 GB of RAM through B&H for $200, a $30 discount from the phone’s regular price. Alternatively, you can pick up the version with double the storage and an extra gig of RAM for $250, a $50 deduction from the normal price tag.

For those prices, you get quite a bit with the Moto G5 Plus. As a refresher, the phone features a 5.2-inch, 1080p LCD display, a rear 12 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and a fingerprint sensor with gesture support. Under the hood, the combination of Qualcomm’s battery-friendly Snapdragon 625 and 3,000 mAh battery means the phone will live from sunrise well through sunset, maybe even a bit more.

The Moto G5 Plus also features a very clean version of Android 7.0 Nougat, which helps with overall performance throughout the UI. The phone does feature a microUSB port, which does hinder its future aspirations a bit, but at least it features fast charging capabilities.

We are not ones to judge if you want to save some scratch, so if you are interested, you can pick up the Moto G5 Plus from B&H through the links below.