Lenovo took the wraps off the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. Last week, the company launched the Moto G5 Plus in India and has now announced that its smaller brother will also be available soon.

The Moto G5 will officially make its debut in the country at a press event that is scheduled to kick off on April 4. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon. Pricing and other details will be revealed at launch in exactly one week.

The Moto G5 is a mid-range device that sports a 5-inch display with Full HD resolution. You’ll find the Snapdragon 430 chipset under the hood along with either 2 or 3 GB or RAM. There is 16/32 GB of storage available, which can thankfully be expanded with the help of a microSD card for an additional 128 GB.

The device features a primary 13 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture as well as a selfie snapper that has an 5 MP sensor. It also comes with a 2,800 mAh removable battery, a fingerprint scanner on the front, and a metal body. The Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is available in Fine Gold and Lunar Gray color options.

Are you excited to hear that the Moto G5 will soon be available in India? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.