The Android Nougat update rolled out to the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus back in early March, but the third device in the family, the Moto G4 Play, is still waiting for it.

The G4 Play was released in August last year, three months after the other handsets, as the least costly option of the trio. This was the same month that Android Nougat first hit the scene, so the question of when it would get the update was always going to be on the mind of its owners.

We’ve now been informed by a Lenovo spokesperson that “Consumers will start to see Android Nougat on Moto G4 Play in June.” This news arrived via a US PR, so we presume this means US consumers will see it then, but I’ve asked for clarification.

Typically, manufacturer update schedules prioritize the latest flagship releases, but as the G4 series are so close together in price (only $100 separates them) and their software, it seemed possible that they would all receive the update around the same time. That’s clearly not the situation as far as Nougat is concerned.

Still, at least Moto G4 Play owners now have an ETA for the update instead of just hanging around wondering about it.