According to the official Motorola Support Twitter account, the Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) could be receiving the Android Wear 2.0 update as early as today.

See also: Android Wear 2.0 update: which smartwatches will get it and when? (Updated)

Lenovo/Motorola may have exited the smartwatch market for now, but the company has quite a few wearables out there that are in need of continued support. We’ve seen other manufacturers roll out the long-awaited Android Wear 2.0 update to their smartwatches over the past few months, but Motorola simply said the update would be arriving for Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) users in late May, leaving many of us frustrated. Well, according to the official Twitter account for Motorola Support, the wait might finally be over:

@NamelessWing @Moto Happy to report that AndroidWear 2.0 will start rolling out in phases on Moto 360 2nd Gen, possibly as early as today. — Motorola Support (@Moto_Support) May 25, 2017

As you can see, the Android Wear 2.0 update for Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) users seems ready to be rolled out, and it could arrive as early as today. So far, there are no reports of anyone receiving the update, but even if it’s not today, it’s likely that you’ll get the update in the coming days.

Even if it’s not today, it’s likely that you’ll get the update in the coming days.

Unfortunately, however, Daisy from Motorola Support commented that while the Moto 360 Sport will get the Android Wear 2.0 update in the future, the company still does not have an exact timeframe to share.

Have you received your Android Wear 2.0 update yet on your Moto 360? Let us know if you have by leaving a comment below!