Fans of Modern Combat will soon be able to partake in a little city-wide disruption when Modern Combat Versus soft launches in the very near future, possibly as soon as next week. The game was teased late last year but the latest trailer takes us through a lot more of the storyline in the game and from what we can see it looks awesome.

Modern Combat Versus is not a single player campaign title but a multiplayer mission-based game. There are a variety of different playable characters with different abilities and functions, which you’ll need to get in the right combination in order to achieve your objectives.

Those objectives will see you take on mercenary-style missions working either for or against one of two opposing sides in a gritty, post-apocalyptic urban conflict. The 12 “Agents” to be included in the soft launch are broken down into four main types: attacker, defender, specialist and assassin and so far four of them have been revealed via Gameloft’s social media accounts.

Touch Arcade tells us that the soft launch will only include a single 4-against-4 mode called Zone Control which sounds a lot like a capture the flag scenario: after a set time the team with the most amount of time in control of the zone wins. Zone Control games will take place in one of five maps available for the soft launch.

Controls will be touch based to start with, which have been completely overhauled, but controller support will be added further down the track. Gameloft is taking the freemium approach to this game, so it’ll be free to play with a promise of no “pay to win” elements. Gameloft also says there will be no energy meter, but you will obviously need to earn or buy in-game currency to unlock new abilities for each character and level up health and damage.