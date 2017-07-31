Micromax has now officially unveiled its latest handset, the Micromax Selfie 2, aimed squarely at those searching for high-quality selfies on a budget.

In terms of hardware, the Selfie 2 comes with the mid-range MediaTek MT6737 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage capacity, expandable via MicroSD cards of up to 64 GB. The Selfie 2 also features an all-metal design, a 5.2-inch, 2.5D glass display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

See also: Best Android phones for taking selfies (May 2017) Best Android phones for taking selfies (May 2017)

The main features advertised by Micromax, though, are the two cameras. The Selfie 2 makes use of an 8 MP front-facing snapper, with its own dedicated flash. On the back, meanwhile, is a 13 MP Sony camera. Micromax says that the camera software also provides a bokeh effect, which is rare in single-camera phones, especially when they are in the low-to-mid price bracket.

The Micromax Selfie 2 will be available from offline retailers in India starting tomorrow, August 1, running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will set you back Rs. 9,999 (around $155) and it comes with a 100-day replacement warranty, meaning that Micromax will replace the phone with the same or similarly-priced model if there is any damage to it in the first 100 days. Do keep in mind that this overlaps with the standard one-year warranty, though.

What are your thoughts on the Miramax Selfie 2? Are you interested in picking this one up? Let us know in the comments.