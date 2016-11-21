The launch of the ZTE Axon 7 smartphone earlier this year was a big one for Android fans, as this mid-ranger device got a solid review reception from us and other media outlets. Today, ZTE is launching a limited edition variant of the Axon 7 that has more memory and storage compared to the normal version, along with Force Touch support.

While the normal ZTE Axon 7 has 4GB of RAM, this limited edition version increases that amount to 6GB. The variant also has double the amount of on-board storage, going up from 64GB to 128GB. Finally, this version’s use of Force Touch technology will allow owners of the phone to get “a more initiative user experience”, according to ZTE.

Aside from those changes, the hardware in the limited edition ZTE Axon 7 will be the same. It will still have a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560×1440, and it will still come with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow pre-installed, along with the MiFavor UI 4.0. Inside, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with a clock speed of 2.15GHz, a 20MP Hybrid IS rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a microSD card slot for adding even more storage and a 3250mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. Finally, it will still have two front-facing speakers with HiFi audio and a fingerprint reader.

The price for the limited edition version of the ZTE Axon 7 is $499.98, which is $100 more than the price for the standard edition of the phone. It will only be available in the US via ZTE’s store site and in just the gold color option. There’s no word on how “limited” this version of the Axon 7 truly is, but we suspect that only a relative few units of the phone will be available for sale. Do you think the additions to this version will be worth the $100 price increase?