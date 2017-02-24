Ahead of MWC, which officially kicks off on February 27, LG has taken the wraps off a new mid-range smartphone, the X Power 2. Its biggest feature is definitely the battery, which has a 4,500 mAh capacity. The company says that it allows you to watch videos for around 15 hours, use GPS for 14 hours, or surf the web for 18 hours on a full charge. The device also supports high-speed charging technology, meaning you can fully charge the battery in about two hours or get up to 50 percent in 60 minutes.

LG’s latest smartphone sports a large 5.5-inch screen with HD resolution. It comes equipped with a feature called Comfort View that reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the display. This makes reading e-books and other content a lot more enjoyable, as blue light is known for causing eye fatigue and keeping you awake at night.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.5 GHz octa-core chipset along with either 2 GB or 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable storage. There’s a 13 MP primary camera on the back and a wide-angle selfie snapper with a 5 MP sensor on the front, which has a few nifty features. These include Auto Shot, which will automatically snap a photo when a face is detected, and Gesture Shot, which allows you to take a picture with a hand signal, so that you don’t have to press the shutter button.

The LG X Power 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and comes in a few different color options: Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold, and Shiny Blue. The device will go on sale in March starting in Latin America and will make its way to the US, Europe, and other markets around the world soon after. Pricing will be announced at the time of availability.