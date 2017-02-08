To mark the announcement of Android Wear 2.0’s public release, Google has teamed up with LG to produce the first two smartwatches powered by the new wearable operating system. Known as the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, these watches are hitting the market in the next couple of days to kick start consumer interest in smartwatches once again.

As the names suggest, the Sport model is designed for the fitness enthusiasts while the Style model is a more typical looking smartwatch. The Sport model caters to its fitness moniker with an integrated heart rate sensor, which you won’t find on the Style model. One of the other notable features with both the smartwatches is the inclusion of Google Assistant. This opens up these smartwatches to a wider range of voice commands and features, including control of smart home devices too.

In terms of specifications, the Watch Sport is the higher end model of the two, boasting a slightly larger and higher resolution 1.38-inch 480×480 display. There’s also an extra 256MB of RAM (768 versus 512MB), a larger 430mAh battery, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating against the Style’s IP67 rating. This means that the Sport watch can be submersed in water for longer periods of time, which might be handy for swimming. A full breakdown of the specifications is included below:

LG Watch Sport LG Watch Style Display 1.38-inch P-OLED

480x480 resolution 1.2-inch P-OLED

360x360 resolution SoC 1.2GHz quad-core

Snapdragon Wear 2100 1.2GHz quad-core

Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM 768MB LPDDR3 512MB LPDDR3 Flash Memory 4GB eMMC 4GB eMMC Battery 430mAh 240mAh IP Rating IP68 IP67 Connectivity LTE / 3G /Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 LE / NFC Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 LE

Both of the smartwatches come sporting wireless charging capabilities and Bluetooth technology for pairing the watches up with your smartphone. The Sport model has the added benefit of including a 3G and 4G LTE data modem for internet connectivity on the move without the aid of a paired handset. Importantly, both the LG Watch Sport and Style come with NFC connectivity and can therefore be used with Android Pay for mobile payments at NFC compliant terminals in supported countries.

The LG Watch Style is the thinner of the two smartwatches at 10.8mm thick, compared with 14.2mm for the Sport. The former features swap-able straps and will be available in titanium, silver, and rose gold options, while the Sport will be available in your choice of titanium and dark blue color options. Both the models will be shown off at MWC 2017 and prices will be announced locally at the time of availability.