We already know that LG is set to launch its LG V30 flagship at the end of the month in Berlin, and the device has been leaking out all of the internet throughout the past few days. We’ve already confirmed that the handset will go on sale at the end of September, and today we’re able to provide even more details on the V30.

LG is dropping the Second Screen from the V30 in favor of a new 'floating bar'

One of the standout features on the LG V10 and the LG V20 was the Second Screen — a unique small display above the regular display that allowed you to quickly access notifications and shortcuts. Android Authority can now confirm that LG is dropping the Second Screen from the LG V30 in favor of a new “floating bar”. While our source could not confirm exactly what the floating bar feature will entail, it did suggest that it’s designed to provide quick access to shortcuts and possibly even notifications.

We can also confirm that the V30 will feature a 6.0-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with rounded corners, as well as HDR 10 and Google Daydream support out of the box. Moving past the display, our source confirms that the LG V30 will be the first smartphone to feature a camera with an f/1.6 aperture, along with a Crystal Clear Glass Lens and improved transmittance.

On the audio front, the LG V30 is expected to progress from the dedicated Quad DAC found in the LG V20 to an all-round upgraded audio experience including a collaboration with B&O, although this could be for specific markets only as with the LG V20 and LG G6.

The rest of the specs are likely to be a mix of the LG V20 and LG G6, which includes military standard protection, IP68 water and dust resistance, 6000-series aluminum with Gorilla Glass 5, as well as a heating and cooling pipe. As we previously confirmed, the LG V30 will be announced on August 31, with US pre-orders launching September 17 and the US (and global) launch set for September 28.

Are you excited by the LG V30? What’s the feature you’re looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below!