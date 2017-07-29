LG is expected to launch its new LG V30 flagship at its IFA 2017 press conference in Berlin on August 31 and after this, the handset is expected to go on sale globally, including coming to Europe for the first time in the history of the V-series. But when will you be able to buy it?

An exclusive source has shared an internal document with us showing LG’s plans for its new flagship, which is codenamed JOAN. The V30 will be announced on August 31 in Berlin, before going on sale on September 15 in LG’s home market of South Korea.

Following this, the company is expected to launch US pre-orders of the V30 on September 17, before going on sale in the US on September 28. As for Europe, this document doesn’t show us when the handset will go on sale, but does state that the V30 will launch globally on September 28 suggesting European users won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it.

The LG V30 is expected to be one of the most anticipated devices of the year, and could be the biggest challenger to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The latest leaks suggest that it will be the first LG smartphone to come with a 6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with super thin bezels, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. It’s unclear what configurations it’ll come with but it’ll feature 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage like most 2017 flagships, or even 6 GB of RAM like the OnePlus 5 and supposedly, the Galaxy Note 8.

Like the LG G6, it is also expected to come with a dual camera array, 3300mAh battery, wireless charging and military standard protection. Like the LG V10 and LG V20 before it, the V30 is expected to be a camera and multimedia powerhouse, with rumors suggesting that the G6’s dual 13MP camera array, dedicated DAC and excellent video controls will also likely make a return.

Are you excited by the LG V30 and do you plan to buy one? What’s your most important feature when buying a new phone? Let us know in the comments below!