When it comes to smartphones, it has been over two years since LG turned to OLED for its displays. Not only did the company announce it will return to the technology, but that it will do so with a large, high-resolution display that will be prominently featured in a certain upcoming flagship.

LG has just announced that its next flagship smartphone, the V30, will feature a 6-inch, 2,880 x 1,440 resolution plastic OLED (P-OLED) display. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and will be curved on the sides to allow for what LG calls an “ergonomic design.”

If this sounds familiar, that is because of one of our original reports on the V30 this week. LG even states that this FullVision display allows for 20 and 50 percent reduction in upper and lower bezels, respectively, when compared to the V20.

Going back to the actual technology of the display, LG says the display delivers 148 percent of the sRGB color space and 109 of the DCI-P3 color space for digital cinema, all of which translate to colors that will pop without looking too over-the-top.

More importantly, because LG’s upcoming FullVision display is P-OLED, it should be more scratch-resistant and durable than LCD panels while also being thinner. LG also managed to eliminate burn-in while reducing the impact on battery life, the former of which has been a concern regarding OLED displays for quite some time.

Do not count on FullVision’s P-OLED technology to be a one-and-done deal, however – LG foresees plenty of demand for its technology, so expect it to make more visits to other products. For now, it looks like the V30 will be the display’s first stop, with the phone itself being announced before August’s end.