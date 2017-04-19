LG Display already has some experience with making curved OLED panels. Last year, the company supplied curved displays in small quantities to Xiaomi — for the Mi Note 2 — but didn’t mass produce them. According to a report from South Korea’s The Investor, that will soon change.

Because of the increased demand, LG Display is gearing up to start mass producing curved OLED screens and will begin shipping them to customers within the first half of 2017. The company will supply them to LG Electronics, its sister firm, which reportedly plans to use them on the V30, the successor to the V20. According to The Investor the displays are “similar to the curved screens used in Samsung Electronics’ flagship models”.

LG isn’t the only company interested in getting its hands on curved OLED panels. LG Display will also supply them to Xiaomi for the next Mi Note smartphone as well, and also hopes to add Apple to its list of clients. As the next Google Pixel generation is expected to feature a flexible OLED screen as well, even Google wants to work with LG Display.

The online search giant has recently offered to invest $880 million in LG to help it increase the production capacity of OLED screens and to secure a steady supply of panels for its upcoming smartphones.

Samsung is currently the biggest player in the OLED display business for mobile devices, with a market share of 97.7 percent. This number might decrease in the near future now that LG is entering the market. The company already has a few clients lined up and just might take some business away from Samsung.