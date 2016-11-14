The LG V20 was announced a few months ago and started selling in the US on October 28. The device, which directly competed with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7, is apparently doing a lot better than expected.

In only ten days, LG has already managed to sell 200,000 units of its phablet in the US. That’s 20,000 units per day on average or 10,000 units more when compared with the sales of its predecessor — LG V10.

So, what’s the main reason for LG’s V20 success? Well, the fact that the Note 7 — its biggest competitor — is out of the picture probably did help quite a bit. But that’s obviously not the whole story. The main reason for the high sales numbers is simply that the V20 is a great looking device with enough power to satisfy even the most demanding users.

To refresh your memory, the V20 packs a 5.7-inch Quad HD screen, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of storage. It stands out from the crowd thanks to its secondary display (shows app shortcuts and notifications) that is positioned above the main one. In also has dual cameras at the back with a wide-angle/normal-angle setup (16 MP and 8 MP) that we’ve already seen on LG’s G5.

The device also sports a 5 MP selfie snapper at the front, a 3,200 mAh battery, an aluminum body (non-modular), a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It’s available on all four major US carriers and retails between 750 and 800 dollars off-contract.

Are you currently using LG’s latest phablet? Share some of your impressions of the device in the comments below.