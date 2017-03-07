It looks like the LG V20 is in high demand in Canada. The device is currently only available on the smaller carriers Freedom Mobile and Videotron. But that is about to change, as it will soon be available on three additional carriers in the country. LG has recently announced that the V20 is coming to Rogers, to Fido, as well as to Bell. The smartphone will be available starting March 9.

The LG V20 launched in Canada back in October and was apparently very well received among consumers, according to the company. It is a high-end device that falls in the phablet category thanks to its main 5.7-inch Quad HD screen. It also features a secondary screen on top that is great for notifications and app shortcuts, among others. You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM.

See also: LG G6 is coming soon to Canada’s Videotron

The device comes equipped with two primary camera on the back — 16 MP and 8 MP — and a selfie snapper with an 5 MP sensor. There’s 64 GB of storage available for your apps, videos, and other data, which can be expanded for an additional 256 GB via a microSD card. Other features of the LG V20 include a 3,200 mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

If you have been thinking of getting the LG V20, you’ll be able to pick it up from a few more carriers in Canada in just a few days. It is hard to say exactly how much the device will cost, as pricing will be determined by each carrier.