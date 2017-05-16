T-Mobile has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the LG Stylo 2 Plus. The update, software version V55020a, was issued May 15 and introduces all of the expected Nougat features like multi-window and better notifications, as well as “various bug fixes and software stability improvements.”

The package comes in at just over 1.1 GB and T-Mobile recommends you have 50 percent battery life on your device before installing it. It may not have arrived to all devices just yet, however — you can refresh the system update page in settings > about phone > update center to see if it’s available on your handset now, or wait for a notification.

The LG Stylo 2 Plus was released back in July 2016 exclusive to T-Mobile/MetroPCS, running Android Marshmallow out of the box. It’s a low cost handset with midrange specs and has now beat the LG V10 and LG G5 to the Nougat update. It was released moths later those devices, but I imagine more people own LG’s flagships than the niche Stylo 2 Plus — and they likely will have paid a lot more for them.