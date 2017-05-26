LG has gotten itself into some legal trouble because of the bootloop issues Nexus 5X users have been experiencing. Fortunately for the company, one of the lawsuits has now been dropped. Chimicles & Tikellis LLP, the law firm that took LG to court, has filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the case at the beginning of the month.

The law firm claims that it dropped the case because LG has decided to extend the warranty for some customers, is willing to repair affected devices and offer refunds in certain cases.

However, it is worth pointing out that Chimicles & Tikellis LLP isn’t the only law firm that took LG to court. Girard Gibbs LLP is also suing the company over the Nexus 5X bootloop issue and, at least for now, the case is still open. LG just might ink the same deal with the law firm as it did with Chimicles & Tikellis LLP, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Do you own a Nexus 5X? Have you experienced any problems with the smartphone? Let us know by posting a comment down below.