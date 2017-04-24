In a press event in New Delhi, LG launched their latest flagship – LG G6 – in India. LG has made several attempts to shake things up over the years, but their flagship devices haven’t managed to win the hearts of the masses.

With LG G6, the company aims to change that, but will it catapult the company into the spotlight? We’ll have to wait, and see.

LG G6 specifications Display 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision IPS LCD display

2880 x 1440 resolution

564ppi Processor Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 GPU Adreno 530 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 32/64GB MicroSD Yes, up to 2TB Cameras Rear: Dual 13MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.4 aperture / 125°) / 13MP standard sensor (f/1.8 aperture / 71°), OIS 2.0



Front: 5MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.2 aperture / 100°), 1.12µm pixel size Battery 3,300mAh

Non-removable

Quick Charge 3.0

Qi and PMA wireless charging Water resistant IP68 Connectivity LTE-A 3 Band CA

Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

USB Type-C, NFC Software Android 7.0 Nougat

LG UX 6.0 Colors Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Astro Black Dimensions and weight 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

163g

Priced at ₹51,990 ($806), the LG G6 is available in three color variants – Mystic White, Astro Black, and Ice Platinum. The smartphone will be available at offline retail stores across the country, and online exclusively on Amazon starting April 25. If you’re buying it tomorrow, you’d get ₹10,000 cashback from Amazon.

The company is also offering free one-time screen replacement within 6 months of purchase.

See also: LG G6 review: it flies… like a G6!

Additionally, HDFC Bank and SBI card holders can get up to ₹7000 cash back (₹5000 + additional ₹2000) as well as 50% off on LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 Bluetooth headset worth ₹9,990. Also, all LG G6 customers will get special gift worth ₹14,100 from EA with six games including Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, and Crossy Road.

What are your thoughts on the LG’s newest flagship, and do you think it can make a dent in the market close on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch? Tell us in the comments!