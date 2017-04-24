India News
5

In a press event in New Delhi, LG launched their latest flagship – LG G6 – in India. LG has made several attempts to shake things up over the years, but their flagship devices haven’t managed to win the hearts of the masses.

With LG G6, the company aims to change that, but will it catapult the company into the spotlight? We’ll have to wait, and see.

 LG G6 specifications
Display5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision IPS LCD display
2880 x 1440 resolution
564ppi
ProcessorQuad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
GPUAdreno 530
RAM4GB LPDDR4
Storage32/64GB
MicroSDYes, up to 2TB
CamerasRear: Dual 13MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.4 aperture / 125°) / 13MP standard sensor (f/1.8 aperture / 71°), OIS 2.0

Front: 5MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.2 aperture / 100°), 1.12µm pixel size
Battery3,300mAh
Non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi and PMA wireless charging
Water resistantIP68
ConnectivityLTE-A 3 Band CA
Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac
Bluetooth 4.2 BLE
USB Type-C, NFC
SoftwareAndroid 7.0 Nougat
LG UX 6.0
ColorsIce Platinum, Mystic White, Astro Black
Dimensions and weight148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm
163g

Priced at ₹51,990 ($806), the LG G6 is available in three color variants – Mystic White, Astro Black, and Ice Platinum. The smartphone will be available at offline retail stores across the country, and online exclusively on Amazon starting April 25. If you’re buying it tomorrow, you’d get ₹10,000 cashback from Amazon.

The company is also offering free one-time screen replacement within 6 months of purchase.

Additionally, HDFC Bank and SBI card holders can get up to ₹7000 cash back (₹5000 + additional ₹2000) as well as 50% off on LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 Bluetooth headset worth ₹9,990. Also, all LG G6 customers will get special gift worth ₹14,100 from EA with six games including Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, and Crossy Road.

What are your thoughts on the LG’s newest flagship, and do you think it can make a dent in the market close on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch? Tell us in the comments!

