A month ago Evan Blass claimed the LG G6 would land Stateside on April 7. To further support the claim, Blass has just shared a press render of the LG G6 with that date displayed on the home screen, a familiar trope for regional launch dates.

Previous claims from South Korea stated that the LG G6 would be released globally on March 10 in order to capitalize on the G6’s early availability compared to the Galaxy S8. But March 10 only saw official sales begin in LG’s home territory of South Korea.

While this reflects standard practice for LG, the LG G6 will now only be available in the U.S. two weeks ahead of the Galaxy S8’s expected release date on April 21. The Galaxy S8 will be officially announced in the U.S. on March 29 and Samsung will likely open up pre-orders very soon after the announcement, several days before the G6 hits stores.

JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6 [https://t.co/tFA2zlQY8X] pic.twitter.com/iwx2fSnnyP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2017

There’s no denying the LG G6 is a very compelling phone, but the advantage it would have gained by being made available globally before the better specced Galaxy S8 has been greatly diminished. Blass also noted that there will be no white version available in the US. The US market will also miss out on the G^’s Quad DAC but gain wireless charging.

