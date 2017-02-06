US residents who want to get the LG G6 may have to wait a bit longer than anticipated. A new report claims that US carriers will begin selling LG’s next flagship phone on April 7, a month after it is supposed to come out in South Korea.

See also: Galaxy S8 or LG G6: which are you most looking forward to?

The report, from VentureBeat and noted gadget news leaker Evan Blass, said that the LG G6 will make its debut in LG’s home country on March 9. There’s no word as to why the phone will take a month to reach the US. If this report is accurate, that could spell trouble for LG, as the early April launch date could come just a couple of weeks before the rumored release of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8. Current rumors claim it will go on sale on April 21, a few weeks after it will reportedly get its official media event reveal in late March.

LG will officially announce the G6 on February 26 at a press event just before the official start of the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain. There have already been a number of alleged photo leaks of the device, which seem to confirm earlier rumors that the phone will only have a small bezel for its display. LG has confirmed that the G6 will sport a 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display, as well as an unusual 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio.

The phone is rumored to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor inside, and those same reports claim that’s due to Samsung getting first dibs on the newer and faster Snapdragon 835 for the Galaxy S8. Other rumors, which seem to be collaborated by the leaked images, claim the LG G6 will still have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack and will be made from glass and metal, along with sporting a dual-rear camera setup and a front-facing camera that could double as an iris scanner. The phone is also rumored to have a waterproof body as well.