LG will reportedly launch Pro and Plus variants of the LG G6 by the end of June. The news arrives via South Korean news site etnews, though the site doesn’t provide a source for the information.

From what we can infer from the translation, the LG G6 Plus would be almost the same device, but would feature wireless charging capabilities and come with 128 GB of internal storage space. The price for this is expected to be 999,000 won (~$890), compared to the regular LG G6 price which stands at 899,800 won (~$800).

The Pro version, meanwhile, would come with 32 GB of storage with a 790,000 won price tag (~$700). etnews notes that most of the functions and specs of the Pro would be the same as the LG G6, but we don’t know where besides the internal storage space it may differ from the original; both the LG G6 Pro and LG G6 Plus are said to arrive with the same display, RAM and Snapdragon 821 processor.

Though this would be a first for LG in terms of releasing multiple version of its flagship phone under different names, it’s not completely new territory for the manufacturer, as the LG G6 already arrived in different markets with different attributes (you can read more about that here).

The handsets are expected to go on sale at the end of June with the three major South Korean carriers, while global availability is said to follow later.

Finally, etnews also hinted that LG wants to consolidate its budget phones under the X brand and release multiple variants of the V series in the future also.

