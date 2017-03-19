LG G6 International Giveaway!

Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday! We have a special treat for you this week!
Congratulations to last week’s Google Pixel XL Giveaway winner: Will E. (New Zealand)
This week we are giving away the recently launched LG G6!
LG’s return to form involves going back to basics. From the unique 18:9 display to the dual camera and excellent overall package, there’s a lot to like about the LG G6, which sets the standard for flagship phones in 2017.
Enter giveaway
More giveaways:
- V-Moda Forza Headphones giveaway! – soundguys.com
- Best Android Phone (March 2017) Giveaway – AndroidAuthority.com
Winners Gallery
- The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
- If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only 1 entry per person, do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
- The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.