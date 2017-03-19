Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday! We have a special treat for you this week!

Congratulations to last week’s Google Pixel XL Giveaway winner: Will E. (New Zealand)

This week we are giving away the recently launched LG G6!

LG’s return to form involves going back to basics. From the unique 18:9 display to the dual camera and excellent overall package, there’s a lot to like about the LG G6, which sets the standard for flagship phones in 2017.

Related Articles The LG G6: how LG got its groove back LG G6 review: it flies… like a G6!

Enter giveaway

LG G6 International Giveaway!



More giveaways:

Winners Gallery



