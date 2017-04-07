The early response to LG’s new flagship seems to have been positive. The company revealed that South Korean pre-orders had beat expectations and reviewers have praised its wide 18:9 screen and excellent camera. The device is available from today in the US, however, LG won’t be making it in available in the lucrative Chinese market at all.

According to Business Korea, LG’s choice not to release the LG G6 there was a “realistic and strategic decision considering the intense competition in the market and the company’s low market share.”

That was the only explanation Business Korea offered, though this eventuality has been anticipated. The Korea Times wrote last year about LG’s struggle to maintain a foothold in the Chinese market, suggesting that its failure to keep up with local trends and effectively localize its products had been its downfall. China has many homegrown Android manufacturers competing for dominance, including Huawei, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi, and their expertise in the market makes it difficult for outsiders to thrive there.

The Korea Times also indicated that the company had only a 0.02% smartphone market share in that region in 2016, citing an estimate from the research firm IHS.

The LG G6 may still enjoy significant success in the US, however, where pre-order offers have included free products like the Google Home, and a Smart TV.

