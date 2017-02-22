LG recently discussed the 1:1 picture mode that would be included with its LG G6 camera app, suggesting that it would be a good way to take shots for immediate upload to Instagram.

Now, the South Korean manufacturer has shown off another way the square image format could benefit its device: instant previews. In a short video uploaded to LG’s official YouTube channel, the company revealed how the top half of the smartphone can be used as the viewfinder, while the bottom half can immediately display snapped pictures.

This isn’t just achievable because of LG’s camera app, but also thanks to the 18:9, or 2:1, display that the LG G6 will house. This allows for two 1:1 (square) images to appear side-by-side across the full screen — and the LG G6 can take advantage of this as well as making better use of other functions, such as Android Nougat’s split-screen feature.

Most modern smartphones currently make use of 16:9 screen format — the same as found on most modern TVs — but the 18:9 Univisium format is set to become the new standard, and is being pushed by companies such as Netflix.

Whether this photo preview feature is a big advance is up for debate but, if nothing else, it shows that LG is at least considering the possibilities of the 18:9 format outside of streaming TV shows correctly.

What are your current thoughts on LG’s advances with the G6? Let us know in the comments.