The LG G5 wasn’t really that well received among consumers, but it looks like the story with the company’s current flagship is quite different. The G6 was announced about a week ago, and the demand for it is reportedly very high.

The LG G6 has been available for pre-order in South Korea since last Thursday. According to LG, 40,000 people have already pre-ordered the device in just four days. The 64 GB version of the phablet is available in three colors and costs 899,800 won, which is around $780.

There are quite a few reasons for the success the LG G6 is experiencing in South Korea. The first is that LG has given consumers the option of testing out the device at 3,000 retail stores across the country since February 27. The company also offered a discount on one of the accessories for the device like the LG TonePlus Bluetooth headset, or Rolly keyboard 2 as well as a one-year screen replacement warranty and a free case.

The fact that LG released its flagship smartphone before the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hit the market also helped the company to spark consumer interest. This was LG’s plan all along, and it looks like it has been working so far. It will be interesting to see what the demand for the G6 will be like once Samsung’s upcoming devices get released.

One major reason for the high demand that’s worth mentioning is obviously the fact that the G6 really is a great device. It features high-end specs and is quite easy on the eyes. Based on the first scratch test video that was posted on YouTube a few days ago, it’s also very durable. To learn more about the smartphone, check out our LG G6 hands-on post.