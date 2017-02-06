This post originally appeared on our sister site, TabTimes.

If you’ve been eyeing Lenovo’s Yoga Book but aren’t too keen on the $500 price point, there’s now a cheaper option for you. Lenovo has just taken the wraps off its new Android-powered Yoga A12 tablet.

It’s clear the new Lenovo Yoga A12 takes plenty of design cues from the popular Yoga Book line, as it features the same Halo keyboard found on the pricier model. In case you aren’t familiar, the Halo keyboard is a fully flat, touchscreen keyboard that’s smarter than most other keyboards; it not only learns and adapts to your typing habits, it also features haptic feedback and built-in prediction and artificial learning software. It’s worth noting that the A12 does not come with the Real Pen stylus that comes packaged with the Yoga Book.

With the A12, you’ll get a 12.2-inch HD display, two Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, an Intel Atom x5 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a battery that will supposedly last around 13 hours on a single charge. As previously mentioned, this new device also runs Android and features what Lenovo calls a “multi-tasking hybrid UI”, as well as Google’s Productivity Suite.

The A12’s chassis is constructed of premium magnesium and aluminum, and comes in Gunmetal Grey and Rose Gold color options. It’s super thin, too, opening to just 5.4mm at its slimmest edge. And thanks to the A12’s 360-degree Yoga hinge, the device will be able to convert into four work modes. This will allow you to easily watch movies, browse the internet, and type out an essay on a number of different surfaces, work environment and settings.

If you want to get your hands on the Lenovo Yoga A12, the device will be available starting February 8, 2017 on Lenovo’s website, with models starting at just $299.

Are you planning on picking up one of these new devices? Be sure to tell us your thoughts in the comment section below!