Lenovo may have upwards of nine devices still to come this year, if the recent roadmap leaked by Evan Blass is to be believed; among them is the Moto G5S and G5S Plus. We got our hands on an exclusive G5S photo yesterday, and now, Gear India has provided a look at the larger of the two devices.

Gear India doesn’t mention the source of the information, but it does seem to have quite a few details regarding specs, and confirmed the G5S and G5S Plus monikers.

Reportedly, the G5S Plus will house a 5.5-inch Full-HD IPS LCD display, 64-bit octa-core processor, and a dual home button/fingerprint scanner. The device is said to make use of a single front-facing camera, but would differ from the G5S with a dual rear-facing camera setup. This would be the first Moto device to house such a feature and would include 1080p video recording and a dual-LED flash.

The G5S Plus is expected to come in a metal unibody in full gold and gray color variants, as well as white face/silver back and white face/gold back versions. A 3.5 mm headphone jack is also believed to be in place at the top of the handset.

Gear India didn’t have any further specs details to offer, and price and availability info is still unknown, but we’ll let you know when we learn more.



If you’re wondering how G5S series is going to fit in among the other upcoming Lenovo products, the roadmap above sheds some light. It looks like they’re going to slot in between the Moto Z range and the regular Moto G5 series revealed in February MWC. The E and C range, meanwhile, appear to be filling out the lower-end of the spectrum, with a single Moto X device expected to be placed in the more premium bracket.

What are your initial thoughts on the G5S Plus? Let us know in the comments.