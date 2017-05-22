Lenovo hasn’t really been doing a very good job at keeping its upcoming smartphones under wraps. Not only have we recently brought you a first-hand look at the company’s Moto Z2 Force handset, we’ve also brought you leaked renders of the lower-end Moto C, Moto C Plus, and Moto E4 Plus.

Now we’re bringing you an exclusive look at yet another upcoming Lenovo handset, the Moto G5S.

The images, which Android Authority has obtained from a trusted source familiar with Lenovo’s plans, show off the Moto G5S in grey, gold, and blue color options. As you can see in the images below, the front of the device doesn’t stray too far away from the design of the standard Moto G5 or G5 Plus. There’s still a front-facing fingerprint sensor below the display, along with a small moto logo sandwiched between the earpiece and screen on the top.

Moving around to the back, you’ll notice the G5S also looks to have the same round, hockey puck-style camera as the standard Moto G5 lineup. Below that you’ll find the classic Motorola dimple near the center of the device.

In addition, the G5S will feature a full-metal design, as opposed to the aluminum back plate and plastic sides found on the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. This should make this upcoming Moto phone feel a bit more high end. Due to the switch to an all-metal construction, you’ll notice there are now thin antenna cutouts on the top and bottom of the device.

And that’s not all – according to a leaked slide that surfaced last week, we learned that the Moto G5S will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, while the Moto G5S Plus (not pictured here) will sport a 5.5-inch 1080p screen. As of right now we don’t have any pricing or availability details to share, though we’ll be sure to update you as we learn more.

So, what are your thoughts on this upcoming Moto device? If the price is right, could you see yourself picking one of these up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.