Smartphones and computers are both essential parts of our daily lives but Lenovo is aiming to bridge the gap between the two with its handy new Link accessory. Extending the power and capability of your computer to your phone is certainly not a new concept but Lenovo’s implementation innovates in a way that no one has done before.

The Lenovo Link is a small dongle that features a standard USB port on one end which connects to your computer and a microUSB on the other end to connect to your phone. When used with Lenovo’s software on your phone, it lets your virtualise your phone and control it in its entirety using the inputs on your computer.



Unlike other concepts – Samsung has previously attempted something similar which was limited to select Galaxy smartphones and Ativ PCs – the Link is compatible with any PC and any Android smartphone running Lollipop as long both have the Link software installed.

Once connected, the Link allows you to virtualise your smartphone into a window or full screen on your computer; anything you can do on your phone works when virtualised so if you’ve always wanted to play Candy Crush on a big screen, your wish has just come true.



The Link supports smartphone screens up to 1080p resolution and comes with 32GB internal storage. It lets you extend the inputs from your screen to your keyboard and even supports full PC shortcuts, such as typing a phrase on your computer, copying it and then pasting it onto your smartphone. Furthermore, if you’d rather make your computer an extension of your phone (rather than a mirror), the Link lets you set your smartphone as a left or right display.

Being able to control and virtualize your smartphone using your smartphone provides a lot of functionality and the tiny Lenovo Link provides a seamless experience and transition between the two.

The Link will be available from March 2016 and at a cost of $40, it’s an excellent piece of kit to have in your bag. What do you think and do you plan to buy the Lenovo Link? Let us know your views in the comments below guys!