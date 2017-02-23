LeEco’s first two smartphones to launch in the US are getting a major update, a key feature being the addition of an app drawer.

One of the things that LeEco really emphasized after launching in the US was its User Planning to User platform or simply UP2U (get what they did there?). Essentially, this platform provides an official forum on which users can provide feedback on the company’s products, ranging from LeEco’s smartphones to its TVs. Well, the Chinese company has released an update for the Le Pro3 and the Le S3, and it brings some of the changes that we’ve been asking for.

The biggest difference you’ll notice is the addition of an app drawer. Whereas in China, the absence of an app drawer is very common on Android phones – and even preferred – that is not really the case in the US. It clogs up your home screens, and the Android OS just wasn’t designed to be that way. So based on user feedback, LeEco is reintroducing the app drawer right above the virtual home key instead of the Live entertainment icon, and all your new apps will now appear there.

Another area where we thought the company could improve in our review was the camera department. Though it is a 16-megapixel camera that’s capable of 4K video recording, overall, it wasn’t all that impressive. Pictures took a bit too long to be processed, and the HDR mode was tucked away as a feature and didn’t do a great job. According to LeEco, they’ve made some adjustments so that it’s faster to capture and process HDR photos even in low light situations.

Other features included in this update are:

Enhanced fingerprint sensor so the phone only vibrates once if your fingerprint is not recognized

Added parental control functions and other improvements to streaming quality of the LE app

Improved the LIVE apps interface and streaming quality

Improved Bluetooth reliability and increased WiFi download speeds on the Le S3 when using Bluetooth and WiFi simultaneously

The update should be rolling out to Le Pro3 and Le S3 devices in the US in the coming days. Simply go into Settings and then System Update, and follow the instructions. If you own one of these devices and have something to say to LeEco, head on over to the company’s UP2U page!