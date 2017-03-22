In a press event in New Delhi, domestic handset maker, Lava, launched two new smartphones in India – the Z25 and Z10. With these new smartphones, the company aims to reinvent its portfolio with ‘high experience’ smartphones.

The Z25 sports a unibody design with premium chrome lining and a diamond cut finish. Of the two devices, only this one boasts of a fingerprint sensor. The company claims that the fingerprint sensor on the Z25 unlocks in only 0.16s, which is 20% faster than the fingerprint scanners found on other smartphones.

Lava Z25 Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with StarOS v3.3

Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS | 267 PPI | 2.5D curved glass | 500 nits brightness

Processor: 64-bit 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek processor

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 32GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Front Camera: 8MP with LED and spotlight flash | F2.0 aperture | 5-layer Largan lens

Rear Camera: 13MP with LED flash | PDAF | F2.0 aperture | 5-layer Largan lens | Sony IMX 258 sensor

Battery: 3020mAh

The Z10 is the younger, and more affordable, sibling of the two devices launched. The Z10 sports an oleophobic coating and is just 8.4mm thick. At the price point this is available, the omission of fingerprint sensor will invite a lot of rants from potential customers.

Lava Z10 Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with StarOS v3.3

Display: 5-inch HD IPS

Processor: 64-bit 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek processor

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 16GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Front Camera: 5MP with auto-flash | 4-layer Largan lens | F2.2 aperture

Rear Camera: 8MP with LED flash| PDAF | F2.0 aperture | 5-layer Largan lens

Battery: 2650mAh

Lava Z25 will be available in Champagne Gold and Grey while Lava Z10 in Gold color variant. The customers will be entitled to avail a one-time mobile screen replacement on the purchase of the smartphones which will be applicable till one year of the purchase.

The Lava Z25 is priced at ₹18,500 ($285) while the Lava Z10 is priced at ₹11,500 ($175). The specifications are modest compared to the price, but being available offline across India is an edge the company has over online-only players. While the devices look premium, and looks like Lava has worked hard in the photography department, these device have to compete in the crowded budget and mid-range smartphone market in India.