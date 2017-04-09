Android O is expected to start reaching consumers in Q3 this year, but developers are already looking into how they can take advantage of new features and capabilities. There is plenty of fun to be had with the upcoming Android version, and LastPass seems to be especially excited about one improvement – the release of Autofill APIs.

What does this mean for LastPass users with Android O? The team has put together a blog post telling us all about the benefits of the Autofill APIs.

Users running Android O will save tons of typing time and stay more organized thanks to Autofill APIs.

But how is this any different than today? After all, LastPass does auto-fill your passwords already. There are two main benefits to using this API. For starters, the app will now be able to auto-fill more than passwords, extending its capabilities to addresses and credit card information.

Then there is performance, which should be heavily improved. This is because LastPass will no longer be using the resource-intensive Android accessibility features. Google’s new Autofill APIs are the official way of providing this service more securely and with improved performance.

Interested in learning more about Autofill APIs? Our own David Imel has taken a dive into the subject. Give his quick post a read to find out what this is all about!