LeEco founder Jia Yueting has stepped down from his position CEO of Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp., the company’s main publicly listed unit, according to a report from Reuters. The move comes as part of a wider restructuring aiming to address the business’ recent cash-flow problems.

Jia will be replaced by Liang Jun, a former Lenovo executive who joined Leshi — also known as Le.com — in 2012, while chief financial officer Yang Lijie, who resigned due to personal reasons, will be replaced by Zhang Wei.

In a LeEco staff letter seen by Reuters, Jia said the two new appointments were the “Most important milestone since its IPO in 2010.” Jia will remain as the chairman of Leshi and the CEO of the broader LeEco group.

This news follows a number of LeEco setbacks in the last few months, said to have stemmed from the rapid expansion of the company. LeEco recently canceled its attempt to acquire US TV manufacturer Vizio, shut down its Eco Pass TV streaming service, reportedly failed to pay workers on time and laid off staff in India and the US, and was said to be selling the Silicon Valley plot of land it bought to aid its US expansion. But apart from that everything is going pretty well for the company.

LeEco’s troubles aren’t behind it quite yet, but a restructuring seems like it could be a step in the right direction for the Chinese conglomerate.