Despite Jawbone refuting claims of an impending exit from the wearable tracker market, reports regarding the matter continue to emerge. Today we are hearing more murmurs of the company leaving this market. But that’s not where the story ends; they are said to be dipping their toes into new waters.

TechCrunch appears to be very secure about its sources, who tell the tech news website Jawbone is looking to get into a higher-margin business. More specifically, it is said they want to sell health products within the medical field. The company could be offering devices and services to hospitals, clinics, health providers and the like. But how long will that business strategy last?

Looking at their history, Jawbone seems to building a reputation on non-lasting successes. Their speakers and headsets were very popular, but the company was unable to stay very relevant in a quickly evolving audio industry. They then moved on to wearables, where they found a receptive market, but that also didn’t last long. The brand made for less than 3% in wearable market share back in late 2015, and we doubt that number is getting better, considering no new devices have come from the company.

See also: How to use your fitness tracker to actually get fit – a comprehensive guide

What is next? The same sources claim Jawbone is in the hunt for more cash, trying to get funding. It is said they are in talks with current investors, as well as possible new backers in the medical field and outside the USA.

Meanwhile, all Jawbone says is they are still committed to their brand and product. That doesn’t really tell us much, but time will. But these are still rumors, so let’s take it all with a grain of salt.