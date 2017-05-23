Starting at just $17.99, IKEA’s affordable smart lightbulbs will soon work with smart speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo.

IKEA is definitely my go-to place for inexpensive furniture, as I’m sure is the case for many of you; after all, no one wants to pay more than they have to. Now, IKEA’s furniture and home appliances may be affordable, but the Swedish retailer certainly isn’t behind the times. It already offers various smart lightbulbs as well as motion sensor kits and dimming kits, which work with a separate app on Android, but according to IKEA’s Swedish press release, they’re about to get even smarter.

Starting this summer into autumn, IKEA’s TRÅDFRI smart lights will get voice control support through popular smart home devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo. It will also work with Apple HomeKit. The company explains that it sees “huge potential in the market for smart home,” and there is no doubt that its low-priced products are likely to have a disruptive impact on the market. IKEA’s TRÅDFRI smart lightbulbs range from $17.99 to $26.99, offering similar specs to popular products like Philips Hue at a fraction of the cost.

Smart speakers with virtual assistants living in them are expected to grow almost 130 percent this year compared to last year, so the chances are, there will be even more people looking for a way to turn their homes into smart ones without spending a fortune. IKEA’s upcoming Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit support may prove to be the perfect solution.

This isn’t the first time that IKEA has incorporated technology into its products: the Swedish furniture company previously partnered with the Wireless Power Consortium to bring Qi wireless charging completely built into items like desk lamps and bedside tables.

