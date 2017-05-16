The HTC U11 was officially launched today and pre-orders are now open. The new flagship, known for its side-squeezing functionality, packs a Snapdragon 835 processor, 5.5-inch QHD display, and the highest DxOMark ever awarded to a smartphone camera.
We’ve already been hands-on with the unit and you can read all our initial thoughts at the link. If you’re looking to pre-order one now, these are the offers we know about so far.
US
The HTC U11 will be released on June 9 in the US, and HTC’s official site has the unlocked U11 available for pre-order for $649. It’s sold in blue, black, silver color variants, though red and white versions will be available in other markets.
Amazon also has the HTC 11 up for pre-order in the US, coming it at $649 with free shipping. It’s set to ship the devices on June 9.
Sprint is the exclusive carrier of the U11, though the unlocked model will be compatible with Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T too. You’ll be able to pick it up in black or blue for $29 per month on a two-year contract, or $696 in total. Pre-ordering the unit at Sprint will also bag you two Amazon Echo Dots, valued at $49.99 each.
Sprint pre-orders are yet to go live but they’re expected later today. You can keep an eye on the official Sprint site here for updates.
UK
HTC’s official site in the UK has the U11 available for pre-order in black, blue and white. It comes in at £649 (~$835), which is comparatively more expensive than the US version, but to soften the blow it could be available as early as June 1.
The Carphone Warehouse has a range of pre-order offers on the HTC U11, across O2, Vodafone and EE, starting at £36 per month and going as high has as £50 per month for a package with 20 GB of high-speed data per month.
Amazon is yet to launch pre-orders for the HTC U11 in the UK, but we expect these will follow in the near future.
Canada
HTC Canada has the U11 up for pre-order for $999 CAD, which works out at about $730 USD. The device is also available in black, blue and silver, though the shipping date isn’t mentioned; it should also be around June 9.
Similar toAmazon UK, Amazon.ca is yet to stock it, but it should be up for pre-order there shortly.
That’s all we’ve got on the HTC U11 pre-orders for now but we’ll update this page as the device pops up in more locations.