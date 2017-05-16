The HTC U11 was officially launched today and pre-orders are now open. The new flagship, known for its side-squeezing functionality, packs a Snapdragon 835 processor, 5.5-inch QHD display, and the highest DxOMark ever awarded to a smartphone camera.

We’ve already been hands-on with the unit and you can read all our initial thoughts at the link. If you’re looking to pre-order one now, these are the offers we know about so far.

US

The HTC U11 will be released on June 9 in the US, and HTC’s official site has the unlocked U11 available for pre-order for $649. It’s sold in blue, black, silver color variants, though red and white versions will be available in other markets.

Amazon also has the HTC 11 up for pre-order in the US, coming it at $649 with free shipping. It’s set to ship the devices on June 9.

Sprint is the exclusive carrier of the U11, though the unlocked model will be compatible with Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T too. You’ll be able to pick it up in black or blue for $29 per month on a two-year contract, or $696 in total. Pre-ordering the unit at Sprint will also bag you two Amazon Echo Dots, valued at $49.99 each.

Sprint pre-orders are yet to go live but they’re expected later today. You can keep an eye on the official Sprint site here for updates.

See also: HTC U11 announced: Everything you need to know

UK

HTC’s official site in the UK has the U11 available for pre-order in black, blue and white. It comes in at £649 (~$835), which is comparatively more expensive than the US version, but to soften the blow it could be available as early as June 1.

The Carphone Warehouse has a range of pre-order offers on the HTC U11, across O2, Vodafone and EE, starting at £36 per month and going as high has as £50 per month for a package with 20 GB of high-speed data per month.

Amazon is yet to launch pre-orders for the HTC U11 in the UK, but we expect these will follow in the near future.

Canada

HTC Canada has the U11 up for pre-order for $999 CAD, which works out at about $730 USD. The device is also available in black, blue and silver, though the shipping date isn’t mentioned; it should also be around June 9.

Similar toAmazon UK, Amazon.ca is yet to stock it, but it should be up for pre-order there shortly.

That’s all we’ve got on the HTC U11 pre-orders for now but we’ll update this page as the device pops up in more locations.