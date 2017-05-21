Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the LG G6 International Giveaway: Poochyena (USA).

This week we are giving away a brand new HTC U11, which was only announced last week!

The HTC u11 features a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 Quad HD display, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. On the back it has a 12MP rear facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and it runs Android Nougat out of the box. The new Edge Sense feature is one of the most unique on a smartphone, letting you squeeze the phone in order to action certain features and it runs both, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, out of the box!

Related Articles Has the HTC U11 made the U Ultra obsolete already? What’s your favorite HTC U11 feature? [Poll of the ... HTC U11 vs the competition HTC U11 now has the highest DxOMark score, outranking Pix...

Enter giveaway

HTC U11 International giveaway



More giveaways

Winners gallery