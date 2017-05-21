Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!
A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the LG G6 International Giveaway: Poochyena (USA).
This week we are giving away a brand new HTC U11, which was only announced last week!
The HTC u11 features a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 Quad HD display, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. On the back it has a 12MP rear facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and it runs Android Nougat out of the box. The new Edge Sense feature is one of the most unique on a smartphone, letting you squeeze the phone in order to action certain features and it runs both, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, out of the box!
HTC U11 International giveaway
- The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
- If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only 1 entry per person, do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
- The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.