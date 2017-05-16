HTC took the wraps off its shiny U11 earlier today, and though we thought its $650 price tag is more justified than the HTC U Ultra’s, it still faces stiff competition from the rest of the pack. However, a $50 coupon code making the rounds might make the U11 more palatable to those who are not afraid to open their wallets.

Somewhat confusingly, three different promo codes are being shared: LOVEU11, ONLY4U11, and JUST4U11. They all seem to offer the same $50 discount code, but only one code per purchase can be used. The codes should also work for the unlocked, Sprint, and Verizon versions of the U11 purchased through HTC’s website, though there is only one color choice for the Sprint version.

Furthermore, the $50 discount should appear immediately when applied to a U11 pre-order. Unfortunately, those who live outside the U.S. are out of luck – the discount is only applicable for those who live in the country. For those in the states, the discount is currently live, though we do not know how long it will last. The discount brings the U11 down to $600, which makes it a stronger competitor for your wallet.

As a brief refresher, the phone features a 5.5-inch, Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and edges you can squeeze for added functionality. The HTC U11 is now available for pre-order and is set to ship sometime in June.

