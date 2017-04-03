Rumors of an upcoming HTC flagship, referred to as the HTC U or HTC Ocean, popped up online last week. We only managed to learn a little about the device then, but now we’ve received a slew of new details.

The information comes from “leaked preview materials” obtained by Android Headlines and it’s so comprehensive that — if accurate — it would indicate that HTC is gearing up to release the phone soon. Check out what we’ve learned below.

HTC U / HTC Ocean specs

Beginning squarely with the specs, the HTC U is expected to house the following:

Display: 5.5-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5

5.5-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor RAM: 4 / 6 GB (depending on the model, may be region restricted)

4 / 6 GB (depending on the model, may be region restricted) Internal storage: 64 / 128 GB storage (depending on the model)

64 / 128 GB storage (depending on the model) Cameras: 12 MP rear, 16 MP front (from a previous leak)

12 MP rear, 16 MP front (from a previous leak) Battery: 3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz OS: Android 7.1 Nougat with Sense Home UI

Android 7.1 Nougat with Sense Home UI Extras: Fingerprint scanner, Edge Sense

HTC U / HTC Ocean Edge Sense

Perhaps what will become the biggest innovation of the HTC U is its new Edge Sense technology. By placing sensors in the sides of the phone, the HTC U is said to be able to let users achieve certain functions simply by squeezing the edges of the device.

According to Android Headlines, these gestures may be used for things like “launching the camera, launching Google Assistant, launching the HTC Sense Companion, and even turning on the Wi-Fi Hotspot,” all of which can easily be achieved with one-handed operation. This functionality could also include squeezing the device for different lengths of time to achieve different functions. See this in action (perhaps) below.

HTC U / HTC Ocean Edge audio

HTC tends to place particular attention on audio features with its flagship handsets, and the HTC U seems to be no different.

The HTC U would deliver the company’s proprietary BoomSound technology, with stereo speakers, and could make exclusive use of USB Type-C headphone connectivity rather than 3.5 mm headphone jack. This means you’ll need to use USB Type-C headphones (included), or get an adapter, if you want to use regular headphones.

Further, it’s reported that you’ll be able to configure individual sound profiles with the “HTC USonic” software feature. When used in conjunction with USB Type-C headphones, this, apparently, can interpret the physical attributes of an individual’s ear canal to create a unique audio profile suited to them.

This process is said to take only a few seconds, and USonic may also be able to alter audio settings based on external factors, like the noise of current surroundings. These could be excellent features, I just wish we had something more concrete to go on than a rumor right now.

HTC U / HTC Ocean camera

We’ve previously heard that the HTC U will come with a 12 MP rear camera and 16 MP front-facing camera, and now some their specific features have been speculated upon. The HTC U is said to include HDR+ which Android Headlines suggests can offer real-time HDR processing in the viewfinder before a picture is taken.

The handset may also include four microphones to allow for a surround sound effect when recording called “3D Audio,” in addition to a Hi-Res or lossless recording option. The HTC U is also rumored to include a “Smart Video Zoom” camera feature, but it isn’t clear how this will work.

Finally, the HTC U could include the HTC Sense Link functionality of the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra, which allows devices to connect to a PC for features like desktop notifications, copy and paste, and shared reading between devices.

These are just rumors regarding an unannounced phone and the features mentioned might not pan out. However, if HTC is planning to deliver such a device, with the technology mentioned above, it could breathe new life into a series which has at times been accused of treading water.

As for the HTC U’s price, this has yet to be speculated upon, but it looks like it will be at the upper end of the price spectrum. We’ll let you know when we know more.

What are your thoughts on the current HTC U rumors? Let us know in the comments.