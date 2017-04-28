HTC has already confirmed that it will take the wraps off its new flagship, the U 11, on May 16. Ahead of its official launch, the Taiwanese manufacturer has released a new teaser trailer to highlight one of the device’s unique features.

In the video, some hands squeeze some objects, including several pieces of fruit, a water pistol, and a burger bun. We see burger buns being squeezed in advertizing messages often but HTC has done something different here: it’s showing a the bun being squeezed from an upright position and sans burger. The way nobody should squeeze a bun, ever.

The reason for the squeezing is that you will be able to interact with the HTC U 11 just by pressing the sides of the unit. Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted a leaked video of this in action and I think it could be interesting. It would suit the way we naturally hold our smartphones, so it’s logical — we just need to wait and see if it’s useful.

As for the official teaser, it’s the squeezing of the ketchup and mustard bottles that makes me feel queasy — where is all that sauce going? It reminds me of that Dumb and Dumber scene.

Squeeze the Brilliant is the message: what are your thoughts on the HTC U 11’s potential? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (and without panicking the moderators, if possible!).