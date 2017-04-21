HTC’s next flagship phone could have a familiar branding scheme. A new report claims that the phone, which in the past has been referred to as the HTC U or HTC Ocean, will in fact have the official name HTC U 11.

The report comes from VentureBeat and noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass, based on unnamed sources. He says the HTC U 11 name is supposed to let consumers know that this phone is the true successor to the HTC 10, with the “U” showing that it is also part of the same family of phones that the company launched earlier this year with the HTC U Ultra.

The same report also claims that the HTC U 11 will be sold in five different colors; white, black, blue, red, and silver. Not all of the colors will be available in all markets, according to the story.

HTC has confirmed it will announce a new phone in the U series on May 16. Previous rumors claim the phone will have a 5.5-inch QHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, with the Chinese version getting 6 GB, a 12 MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The most interesting rumor about the phone is that it is supposed to have a frame with embedded sensors that users can touch instead of the screen to perform a number of the device’s actions, which HTC is reportedly calling Edge Sense.