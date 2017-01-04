HTC is reportedly getting close to launching a successor to the nearly one-year old One x9 smartphone. A new, but unconfirmed report claims to have details on the hardware specs for the HTC One x10, along with a launch time frame scheduled for the first quarter of 2017.

The report comes from VentureBeat and noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass. He claims the 5.5-inch One X10 will feature a MediaTek octa-core MT6755V/C processor inside with a clock speed of 1.9GHz, compared to the One X9’s octa-core MT6795 chip that runs at 2.2GHz. In addition, he says the One X10 will have a 16.3MP rear camera and a 7.9MP front-facing camera, a presumable upgrade over the One X9 which came equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Aside from those differences, the HTC One x10 is supposed to be very similar to the One X9. Blass claims that both will arrive with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, and the two will keep a display resolution of 1080×1920. If his report is accurate, there’s not much of an upgrade for One X9 owners to look forward to in the One X10.

See also: HTC, it’s time for you to come up with a new design

Previous rumors about the HTC One X10 claimed that it might be priced around $290. The company is also rumored to be launching another mid-range phone, the HTC Ocean Note, on January 12th, and more unconfirmed reports claim the HTC 11 could be announced in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona.